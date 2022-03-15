Police seize $325K in cash, nearly 22,000 fentanyl pills, guns during north Phoenix traffic stop
article
PHOENIX - Police say two people are in custody following a large drug bust during a traffic stop in north Phoenix.
"While working a proactive crime suppression project near 19th Ave/Dunlap #PHXPD600NET officers became aware of a car possibly transporting drugs," Phoenix Police tweeted on March 15.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found $325,000 in cash, nearly 22,000 fentanyl pills, and multiple guns.
The suspects' identities were not released.
Related stories
- 'Fetty Jeff' arrested after police seize fentanyl, meth, mushrooms, guns in north Phoenix drug bust
- 3 arrested in Avondale drug bust after 35K fentanyl pills, $300K in cash seized
- Fentanyl, guns, cash seized following foot pursuit of man in Phoenix parking lot
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement