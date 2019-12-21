Police: Sergeant hurt after car rear-ends police vehicle
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police sergeant was taken to a hospital after another car rear-ended his vehicle, police said.
The sergeant was parked in the parking lane in on the 2300 block of Lehigh Avenue when the crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, police said.
The sergeant was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition. The 27-year-old driver of the other car was uninjured.
No arrests have been made in the case, police said.
