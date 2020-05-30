Police: Several officers injured, over 200 arrested during riots in Philadelphia

Several Philadelphia police officers were injured during violent protests across the city over the weekend, according to authorities.

The officers reportedly sustained their injuries while attempting to control crowds, make arrests, prevent property breaches, and other acts of vandalism. Commissioner Outlaw says officers also had liquid and solid items thrown at them.

According to police, seven officers were treated with chemical burns to the face, four officers sustained head injuries, and four had injuries to various extremities. No word on the condition of the officers at this time.

Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said Sunday night that at least five more officers were injured in the area of 52nd Street and Market Street. Officers were reportedly hit with bricks, rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Officials will provide an update on the number of injured civilians and their conditions in a future news conference.

Of the more than 200 arrests reported by police on Sunday afternoon, at least 138 were for curfew violations. Sixty-one people were arrested for looting, and eight people were arrested for theft or assault on a police officer. There were three firearms violations.

Abernathy says the city is still monitoring situations across the city.

Instances of looting were reported on West Walnut and West Chestnut Streets on Saturday evening and continued Sunday morning. Kensington and Port Richmond businesses were also ransacked by rioters on Sunday afternoon.

West Philadelphia was among the hardest-hit areas for rioting and looting on Sunday. Several businesses, including a corner drug store and discount market, were ransacked by looters.

Philadelphia police have sought the help of neighboring police forces from Montgomery County, Bucks County, Abington Township, SEPTA and state police. The Pennsylvania National Guard is also assisting.

Philadelphia is under a mandatory curfew until 6 a.m Sunday that has been extended for another evening Sunday night into Monday.

