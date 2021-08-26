Police share photos of apparent anti-vaccine graffiti in Lower Gwynedd Township, suspect sought

article

Authorities in Upper Gwynedd Township are searching for someone who police say spray-painted several signs around town, including some graffiti with apparent anti-vaccine messages.

The Upper Gwynedd Township Police Department said the vandal tagged locations in Valley Forge, Sumneytown Pike and Supplee Road overnight Wednesday. Some areas were also defaced in nearby Towamencin Township, according to police.

While some of the markings were illegible, an electrical box was tagged in red spray paint with the words "No vax, no chill." A large sign outside Weiss supermarket in North Penn Marketplace was tagged with the words "No vax."

In another photo shared by the department on Facebook, "I Miss My Friends" was scrawled across a marquee board outside of Gwynedd Square Elementary School.

Upper Gwynedd police said the last time the township was hit with a rash of graffiti, the department used social media to successfully identify the perpetrator.

"We really appreciated your help then and would welcome any help anyone can provide," the department wrote to its Facebook followers.

