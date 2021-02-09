DA: Police shoot, kill man wielding sword in Pennsburg

article

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says Upper Perk police shot and killed a man wielding a sword.

It happened on 8th Street in Pennsburg around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The man's ID has not been released at this time.

The District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation and Montgomery County detectives are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

