Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Monroe County
4
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Schuylkill County, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:02 PM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Police stepping up checks after credit card skimmers found on gas pumps in Bucks County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Several credit card skimmers discovered at local gas stations has prompted a police department to take further action to protect their citizens.

Police say the skimmers were found on several gas station pumps at two separate locations in Penndel, a borough in Bucks County:

  • 7-11 Gas Station at 527 West Lincoln Highway
  • Express Gas at 652 Bellevue Avenue

No devices were found at a third location in town, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the source of the skimmers is not known at this time. However, an investigation has been launched, and additional checks are being added.

"We have been frequently checking the pumps for skimmers and working with the business owners to prevent them in the first place. This is the first time we were able to locate them and will be increasing our frequency of checking the pumps for the devices."

This recent discovery comes about a week after ATM skimmers were found inside several local convenience stores in Montgomery County.



 