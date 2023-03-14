Police stepping up checks after credit card skimmers found on gas pumps in Bucks County

Several credit card skimmers discovered at local gas stations has prompted a police department to take further action to protect their citizens.

Police say the skimmers were found on several gas station pumps at two separate locations in Penndel, a borough in Bucks County:

7-11 Gas Station at 527 West Lincoln Highway

Express Gas at 652 Bellevue Avenue

No devices were found at a third location in town, according to authorities.

Police say the source of the skimmers is not known at this time. However, an investigation has been launched, and additional checks are being added.

"We have been frequently checking the pumps for skimmers and working with the business owners to prevent them in the first place. This is the first time we were able to locate them and will be increasing our frequency of checking the pumps for the devices."

This recent discovery comes about a week after ATM skimmers were found inside several local convenience stores in Montgomery County.






