Body found shot in vacant lot in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A deadly discovery has launched a shooting investigation in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning.
Police found a body laying in a vacant lot when they were called to the 3000 block of North 16th Street around 2:30 a.m.
The 28-year-old, who has not been identified, was bleeding from the head and leg, according to authorities.
Three spent shell casings were also found at the scene.
A motive is unknown, and a suspect description has yet to be released.