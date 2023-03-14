Body found shot in vacant lot in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A deadly discovery has launched a shooting investigation in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Police found a body laying in a vacant lot when they were called to the 3000 block of North 16th Street around 2:30 a.m.

The 28-year-old, who has not been identified, was bleeding from the head and leg, according to authorities.

Three spent shell casings were also found at the scene.

A motive is unknown, and a suspect description has yet to be released.