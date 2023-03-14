Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Monroe County
4
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Schuylkill County, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Body found shot in vacant lot in North Philadelphia, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A deadly discovery has launched a shooting investigation in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Police found a body laying in a vacant lot when they were called to the 3000 block of North 16th Street around 2:30 a.m.

The 28-year-old, who has not been identified, was bleeding from the head and leg, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

Three spent shell casings were also found at the scene.

A motive is unknown, and a suspect description has yet to be released.