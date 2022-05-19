Police: Suspect armed with AK-47 stole cash from vehicle parked outside Philadelphia mini-market

Police in West Philadelphia are looking to identify and locate a suspect in a robbery that occurred last week.

The incident occurred back on May 10, around 11 a.m. outside a mini-market on the 800 block of South 59th Street.

Police say the suspect entered the store with an AK-47 rifle with a pistol grip and appeared to make a purchase.

As the suspect was leaving the store, another customer walked in. Police say the suspect went into that customer’s vehicle and took money from inside.

After taking the cash, police say the suspect pointed the rifle at the victim as he returned to his car. The suspect then fled east on the 5800 block of Carpenter Street.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.