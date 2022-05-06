Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
4
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County

Police: Suspect fired at woman's car after fender bender in Philadelphia parking lot

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police: Suspect fired at woman's car after fender bender in Philadelphia parking lot

The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of a man wanted for allegedly opening fire on a woman's car following a minor fender bender in a Center City parking lot.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man who police say fired at a woman's vehicle after a minor car accident last month in Center City. 

According to investigators, a 25-year-old woman was involved in a fender bender Apr. 30 around 3 a.m. in a parking lot on the 1000 block of Arch Street.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video Friday that shows the unidentified suspect fire open fire on the victim's car as it pulls away. 

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly opened fire on a woman's car after a minor auto accident in Center City.

Police said the car was hit at least once, but the victim was not injured. 

The suspect was driving a white late model BMW with tinted windows and temporary license plates. 

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Philadelphia Police Department. 