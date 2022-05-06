Police: Suspect fired at woman's car after fender bender in Philadelphia parking lot

Authorities are searching for a man who police say fired at a woman's vehicle after a minor car accident last month in Center City.

According to investigators, a 25-year-old woman was involved in a fender bender Apr. 30 around 3 a.m. in a parking lot on the 1000 block of Arch Street.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video Friday that shows the unidentified suspect fire open fire on the victim's car as it pulls away.

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly opened fire on a woman's car after a minor auto accident in Center City.

Police said the car was hit at least once, but the victim was not injured.

The suspect was driving a white late model BMW with tinted windows and temporary license plates.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.