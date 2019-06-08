Police: Suspect sought in 7-Eleven armed robbery

Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in Lawndale Friday night.

Officers say the suspect entered the 7-Eleven on the 6600 block of Rising Sun Avenue and demanded money and cigarettes from a store employee.

The suspect allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money and several boxes of cigarettes and fled the store.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy set black man, approximately 5'11. He was wearing a black and white bandana, a gray hood and light blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.