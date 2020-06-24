Police: Suspect sought in connection to 7-Eleven fire; $5k reward offered

Philadelphia police are searching for at least one person who they say is responsible for setting a fire inside an Olney 7-Eleven after peaceful protests spiraled into looting and violent riots last month.

Police say the 7-Eleven corporation has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of individuals who sparked the damaging fire inside the convenience store located on 150 East Champlost Avenue on May 31 around 10 a.m.

According to authorities, at least one suspect set a fire on a snack rack towards the back of the store and grabbed other items to intensify the flames.

Police urge anyone with information on this incident to contact Det. Golczewski with the Arson Task Force at 215-446-7875.

