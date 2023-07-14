Police: Suspect sought in connection with deadly shooting of man on Boathouse Row

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department have identified a suspect they say is connected to a deadly shooting on Boathouse Row.

Officials say the shooting occurred during the early morning hours of June 24.

According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of Kelly Drive for a radio call reporting an auto accident.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a dark Dodge Charger with its hazard lights on and found 30-year-old Kahalil Wilkes lying next to the driver-side door on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Medics pronounced Wilkes dead on scene just before 3 a.m., according to authorities.

Police have identified Arbri Pajollari-Kreka as a suspect in the case.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on murder, VUFA and related charges.