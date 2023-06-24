Man found dead on Boathouse Row next to shot up car: police

article

A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was fatally shot on Philadelphia's Boathouse Row early Saturday morning.

Officers found the victim lying on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park next to a green Dodge Charger around 2:30 a.m. He was suffering from multiple fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say the man appeared to be in his 30s, but his identity has yet to be released.

MORE HEADLINES:

The car was also riddled with bullet holes, but no spent shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect descriptions have been released at this time. The motive of the deadly shooting is under investigation.