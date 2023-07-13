2 sought in attempted abduction of girl, 14, inside Willow Grove Park Mall: police

Police in Montgomery County are searching for two men they say attempted to abduct a teenage girl at the Willow Grove Park Mall Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the mall on the 2500 block of Moreland Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

During the incident, police say a 14-year-old girl was heading down an escalator when she was met at the bottom by an adult male.

That man identified himself as ‘Alex’ and asked the teen to walk with him, extending his arm as if to escort her. The teen told the man that she was underage and attempted to step away from him.

(Abington Township Police)

Police say the suspect then grabbed her arm, placed it in his arms and restrained her as he led her across the mall.

The teen was able to escape, scream, and run away from him. Police say a number of bystanders then stepped in to prevent the suspect from approaching the girl again.

After further investigation, Abington Township police say that the suspect appeared to be working ‘in concert’ with a second man.

Both of those men left the mall immediately after the teen fled. They were seen entering a dark gray Dodge or Chrysler minivan or crossover – possible a Dodge Journey.

The first suspect is described as a male between 25 and 50 with short black braids and a goatee.

The second suspect is described as having thick facial hair and medium complexion.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the suspects is asked to contact Abington Police.