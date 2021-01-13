Police: Suspect stabbed Home Depot employee while attempting to shoplift chainsaws

article

Authorities in Delaware released photos of a man who police say stabbed a Home Depot employee while trying to shoplift chainsaws last November in Newark.

According to state police, the suspect attempted to leave the Home Depot in Peoples Plaza on Nov. 25 carrying unpaid chainsaws when he was confronted by store employees.

Police say the suspect dropped one of the chainsaws and pepper-sprayed three employees in the face. He fled the store with one chainsaw and a fourth employee chased him into the parking lot.

During a struggle over the stolen chainsaw, police say the suspect stabbed the 53-year-old employee in the arm. The employee, a Maryland native, was able to free the stolen chainsaw from the suspect. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital.

Police describe the suspect as five-foot-six with a stocky build and a dark beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black knit cap, black face mask, camouflaged sweatshirt under a tan vest, denim jeans, black sneakers, and dark gloves.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8410.

