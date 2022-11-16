Police: Suspect steals hundreds of dollars from North Philadelphia mini market

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from a mini market in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say the incident occurred at the Bancroft Mini Market on the 2500 block of Bancroft Street.

According to police, the suspect asked an employee for a phone charger and when the employee was distracted, the suspect pushed his way into the cashier's booth.

Officials say the suspect simulated a motion as if he had a weapon and demanded money before taking at least $400.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s, fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip to police at 215-686-8477 or anonymously online.