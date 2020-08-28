Police: Suspect used incendiary devices to ignite house fire in Feltonville

article

Authorities say three incendiary devices were used to intentionally set a residence on fire early Friday morning in Feltonville.

Fire crews arrived to a home on the 4800 block of North Palethorp Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters reportedly extinguished the blaze before the flames impacted other homes. No injuries were reported.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that three incendiary devices were used to start the fire. Philadelphia Fire Marshal ruled the blaze an arson incident.

Authorities have not reported any arrests at this time, but police say they have identified a 39-year-old woman as a suspect.

