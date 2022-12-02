Police: Suspect wanted for shooting PPA officer may be linked to shooting in The Bronx

Police are exploring the possibility that a suspect wanted for shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer is connected to a shooting at a gas station in The Bronx days earlier.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared side-by-side security camera footage of the incidents that both show the suspect dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Authorities say on Nov. 22, a gunman at a Sunoco gas station on Boston Road in The Bronx shot an employee in the head and ran from the scene.

Three days later in Philadelphia, police say Parking Authority Officer Timothy McKenzie was shot in the head from behind on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 4 p.m.

The City of Philadelphia and The Philadelphia Parking Authority have each offered a $10,000 for a $20,000 total reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

"While Tim continues to improve as each day passes, we must do our part to assist law enforcement in apprehending the criminal who was intent on killing one of our enforcement officers. We hope this $20,000 reward assists our police in capturing this criminal assailant," said PPA Board Chair Beth Grossman.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.