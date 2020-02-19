Police: Suspects sought in string of South Philadelphia robberies

article

Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a string of robberies in South Philadelphia.

The first incident occurred near the 1500 block of Broad Street on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Police said the suspects were captured on surveillance video stalking the 19-year-old victim. While turning onto the 1400 block of Tasker Street, the suspects allegedly attacked and robbed the victim of his wallet, which contained $200.

The second incident occurred two days later at the Ellsworth–Federal subway station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, the two male suspects were caught on surveillance video stalking another 19-year-old victim, according to police. While waiting for the train, the suspects allegedly attacked the victim and robbed him of his AirPods.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

Beloved chef fatally shot while sitting in car in Point Breeze

50-year-old woman critically injured after stabbing in Point Breeze

Injured, emaciated dog 'Pancake' found tied in Southwest Philly backyard

The second incident occurred two days later at the Ellsworth–Federal subway station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, the two male suspects were caught on surveillance video stalking another 19-year-old victim, according to police. While waiting for the train, the suspects allegedly attacked the victim and robbed him of his AirPods.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP