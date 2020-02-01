Injured, emaciated dog 'Pancake' found tied in Southwest Philly backyard

article

Officials are investigating after an injured and emaciated dog was found tied up in a Southwest Philadelphia backyard.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, the Pennsylvania SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team rescued the young pit bull from the 5700 block of Reedland Street.

"Our officer found him sick, emaciated and with open wounds on his legs," the PSPCA wrote in a Facebook post. "He had a hard time standing."

Pancake was transported to the PSPCA for medical treatment.

Shelter officials said Pancake is "very sweet," and though his recovery will be slow, "he is already going outside for potty breaks and wagging his tail at everyone he meets."

Further information regarding Pancake's animal cruelty case was not immediately made available.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.

