Police: Teen charged with bringing gun to Delaware high school
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a handgun to a Wilmington high school.
Police say the school resource officer at John Dickinson High School was notified around 1 p.m. Monday that a student might have a handgun.
The trooper escorted the student to an empty classroom and found a 9 mm handgun in his waistband.
Police say the student was taken into custody and a computer search revealed that the gun was stolen.
The teen is charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile, possession of a weapon in a safe school zone and receiving a stolen firearm. He’s being held on $20,000 cash bond.
