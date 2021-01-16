Police: Teen critical after being shot in face in West Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a young teen is fighting for his life after being shot in the face Saturday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the area of 40th and Cambridge Streets just after 4 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police reportedly drove the injured 15-year-old to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. He is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Investigators are working to determine the events that surrounded the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests at this time.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter