Police: Teen dies after being shot while walking to boxing gym

Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old who was shot while walking to a boxing gym in Kensington has died.

It happened on the 2000 block of East Clearfield Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The popular gym was featured in the movies Rocky and Creed.

According to police, the teen was shot twice in the lower back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died early Wednesday morning.

Police say at least 12 shots were fired from a large semi-automatic weapon.

The teen was walking with a friend who was not injured. Witnesses say the suspect was wearing dark clothing and possibly a surgical mask.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

