Police: Teen injured in Strawberry Mansion double shooting

Authorities say a teenage boy was injured in a double shooting Saturday evening in Strawberry Mansion.

According to police, a 17-year-old shooting victim arrived at Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs and right arm. A second shooting victim, a 22-year-old man, was driven to the hospital after being hit in the arm.

Police say both victims were shot on the 3000 block of Susquehanna Avenue just before 6 p.m. Authorities do not know what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests were reported immediately following the double shooting.

