Police: Teen injured in Strawberry Mansion double shooting
article
STRAWBERRY MANSION - Authorities say a teenage boy was injured in a double shooting Saturday evening in Strawberry Mansion.
According to police, a 17-year-old shooting victim arrived at Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs and right arm. A second shooting victim, a 22-year-old man, was driven to the hospital after being hit in the arm.
Police say both victims were shot on the 3000 block of Susquehanna Avenue just before 6 p.m. Authorities do not know what sparked the gunfire.
No arrests were reported immediately following the double shooting.
