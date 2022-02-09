Police: Teen shot multiple times inside Mantua store and killed

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting homicide inside a Mantua business that killed a 19-year-old male.

The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Wallace Street Wednesday, a little after 9 p.m., inside a corner store.

Officials say responding officers found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Medics pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

Police say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

