Police: Teenager found dead in South Philadelphia home Wednesday night

Police are investigating the death of a teenager after he was found dead inside a home in South Philadelphia Wednesday night.

At around 7:57 p.m., police say the homeowners at 2300 Bailey Terrace found a boy laying on the floor inside their home.

Authorities say the boy had been shot one time in the chest.

The victim was transported by responding medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

Officials say no arrest was made, and no weapon was recovered.

Police are actively investigating this incident, and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.