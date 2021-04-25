Police: Three killed in shooting at home in New Castle County

article

Delaware State Police are investigating after authorities say three people were fatally shot Sunday afternoon at a home in New Castle County.

Troopers were called to a property on the 300 block of Hopewell Drive around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to state police. A man was located by troopers outside the house suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died, state police said.

Troopers later learned that the suspected shooter was still inside the residence with another person and could be armed, according to investigators. Members of the Delaware State Police Special Operations and Conflict Management Team tried to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Police said troopers entered the home and found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the deadly shooting and promised to release more information in the near future. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Grassi at 302-365-8441.

