Police to supporters gathered at Camden County church opening for in-person service: 'Have a good night folks'

Police showed up at the Bible Baptist Church in Clementon, New Jersey, as supporters gathered outside the church opening for in-person service Wednesday night. The reopening of the church is in defiance of the state's mitigation guidelines that prevent masses and other large gatherings from taking place.

Police told supporters that they were in violation of the state’s shutdown order. “With that being said also have a good night folks.” The crowd erupted in cheers and thanked the officers.

On Sunday, the church held service for more than 15 parishioners. Signs posted on church doors laid out social distancing guidelines that the parish believes allows churchgoers to safely worship during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now, there are a lot of people hurting emotionally, mentally, and we feel that we have a right, constitutionally, to meet to help our people," Pastor Andy Reese said Sunday.

Gov. Phil Murphy relaxed significant restrictions last week as the Garden State tries to rebound from the economic blow the virus has inflicted. Non-essential businesses were given the leeway to provide curbside service, beaches began to reopen and elective surgeries can now resume.

As the second hardest-hit state in the nation finds its footing, an emphasis is still being placed on social distancing and preventative measures to thwart a spike in cases.

"We just so believe that church is essential for our society and again it's our constitutional right and our right biblically, our command biblically," Reese said.

