Police: Triple shooting in Strawberry Mansion leaves man in critical condition

article

Authorities say a man is in critical condition and two other men are stable following a triple shooting Thursday night in Strawberry Mansion.

Police responded to the area of Stanley Street and Huntingdon Street just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, but were reportedly unable to find any victims.

Shortly after, police say officers were flagged down by a disabled vehicle near 26th Street and Allegheny Avenue and witnessed two gunshot victims inside the car.

MORE: Police: 2 sought in connection to shooting death of 19-year-old in North Philadelphia

Police say a 36-year-old man suffered critical gunshot wounds to the abdomen and buttocks. A 19-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and thigh. Both men were taken to Temple Hospital by police.

Meanwhile, Temple police officers near the 2000 block of North Broad Street came to the aide of a third victim who claimed he was shot in the shoulder on Huntingdon Street. He was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Advertisement

Police have not reported any arrests involving this incident. No word on what caused the gunfire.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP