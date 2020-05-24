Police: Two dead in rollover accident, nine total ejected from SUV including five children

article

Five adults and five children were involved in a rollover accident in San Marcos that resulted in the death of two adults, the City of San Marcos says.

At approximately 7:42 p.m. on May 23, officers from the San Marcos Police Department responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover accident at 200 Northbound IH35 in San Marcos.

According to witnesses, a white 2002 Ford Explorer left IH35 and flipped multiple times which resulted in the ejection of nine out of the ten occupants. Only the driver was suspected to have been wearing a seatbelt.

Police say five adults and five children were in the vehicle traveling from San Antonio to Austin for a family gathering.

According to police, three of the five children, ages 7,8 and 9, were transported to Dell Children's Hospital in Austin and are currently in critical non-stable condition. The two other children, ages 8 and 10, did not require hospital care and were released to relatives.

According to police, 24-year-old Destiny Bridges was pronounced dead on the scene.

All adults were transported to Seton Ascension Hospital in Kyle, Texas with multiple injuries. Sean Thompson, 31, succumbed to his injures and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say speed and a blown tire are expected to be a factor in the crash. The accident is still being investigated by the San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team.

After the initial investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was only suited for 5 passengers.