Police: Two men arrive at Philadelphia hospital suffering from severe gunshot wounds

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men are fighting for their lives after they showed up at a Philadelphia hospital Monday afternoon suffering from lethal gunshot wounds. 

According to investigators, a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 28-year-old man shot in the head arrived at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in a private vehicle around 5:30 p.m.

Police believe the men were shot on the 1800 block of South Ringgold Street shortly before they arrived at the hospital. 

Three men and a woman were taken into custody immediately following the shooting, according to police. 

Authorities have not said what sparked the double shooting, but the investigation reportedly spans several crime scenes. 