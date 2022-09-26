Police: Two men arrive at Philadelphia hospital suffering from severe gunshot wounds

article

Authorities say two men are fighting for their lives after they showed up at a Philadelphia hospital Monday afternoon suffering from lethal gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 28-year-old man shot in the head arrived at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in a private vehicle around 5:30 p.m.

Police believe the men were shot on the 1800 block of South Ringgold Street shortly before they arrived at the hospital.

Three men and a woman were taken into custody immediately following the shooting, according to police.

Authorities have not said what sparked the double shooting, but the investigation reportedly spans several crime scenes.