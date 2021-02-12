Police: Two men found dead inside vehicle in New Castle County

article

Police in Delaware are investigating the deaths of two men they say were found dead inside a vehicle in New Castle County Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the unit block of Carlisle Road in Brookside around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene they found two deceased males inside the vehicle.

New Castle County detectives are investigating.

If you have any information and/or video pertaining to this investigation, please contact Detective Kevin Mackie (Kevin.Mackie@newcastlede.gov or 302-395-8133). You can also contact the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter