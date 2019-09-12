Police: Two sought in Delaware County drive-by shooting

Police in Delaware County are searching for two vehicles wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Tinicum Township Police say a man driving a blue Subaru on 4th Avenue around noon fired at least eight shots out the window of the vehicle. Surveillance video also shows a white Infiniti following the Subaru.

According to investigators, both vehicles sped off after the shooting and were last seen traveling east on Route 291 towards Philadelphia.

Police say no one was hurt as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Tinicum Township Police Department at 610-521-3830.