Police urge drivers to be vigilant after 35 car thefts in just one week in New Castle County

Dozens of cars have fallen victim to a recent crime spree, prompting an investigation by police in New Castle County.

Police say 35 car thefts or attempted car thefts have been reported over the past seven days. The exact locations and date have yet to be released.

Twenty-six of the targeted vehicles are said to be either Hyundai or Kia models, which have been the target of social media challenges.

Police are urging all vehicle owners to take these steps to help cut down on thefts in the area:

Lock your doors. Use the 9 p.m. routine to make sure your cars are secured.

Remove your keys and spare keys from the vehicle.

Make sure all windows are closed.

Park in well-lit areas.

Park near surveillance cameras.

Install an audible alarm or motion-activated in-car camera.

Install an additional tracking device.

Don’t leave valuables in your car.

Don’t leave your car running unoccupied.

Be alert.

If your car is stolen, contact police immediately.