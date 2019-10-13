Police urge vigilance after attempted luring in West Windsor

article

Police in West Windsor, New Jersey are asking the public to be alert regarding an attempted luring of a student which occurred October 10.

Authorities say an 11-year-old student of the West Windsor-Plainsboro School District took the bus home. When the student exited the bus about 4:45 p.m. near The Mews/Estates of Princeton Junction, the student heard a male voice ask, “Do you want any cards?” The student saw a man sitting in a 4-door blue sedan.

The student walked away without answering. The student alerted a family member, who, in turn, alerted the police.

The man in the sedan was thought to be in his twenties and was clean-shaven. The student described the sedan as “weird.”

Anyone with information regarding the man or the incident is urged to contact West Windsor Police at 609-799-0452 or email at barber@westwindsorpolice.com or jany@westwindsorpolice.com.