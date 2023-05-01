Police: Utah toddler run over, killed by landscaping equipment

article

A 2-year-old Utah girl lost her life after being run over by landscaping equipment, police said.

Spanish Fork Police said first responders were dispatched to Sunset Driver over the weekend.

Investigators said the family was landscaping in the yard while the father "was working in the backyard on a small stand-up style track loader."

They said the father was alone in the backyard and at some point, the child left the house without anyone else working.

RELATED: Park rangers: 70-year-old man fends off cougar attack with rock

She walked behind the piece of equipment and was run over.

First responders tried CPR but said the little girl died from her injuries.

Police said it's still an active case. No word on if charges will be pursued.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.