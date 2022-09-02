Police: Vehicle jumps curb, fatally strikes woman walking in Germantown

Police are searching for four people in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Germantown.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say 14th District officers and medics responded to calls for an automobile accident with injuries in the 5400 block of Greene Street.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive woman on the sidewalk with severe trauma to her head and body, Small says.

Authorities say medics pronounced the woman dead on scene.

Small says her identity is unknown at this time and that she appears to be a woman in her 40s or 50s.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to officials, she appeared to be wearing scrubs, but no identification was found.

Investigators say a witness told police a white Chevrolet SUV traveling north on Greene Street when it crossed into oncoming traffic, jumped the curb and struck a utility pole, hitting it so hard that it split the pole in two places.

After striking the pole, the car drove northbound on the curb and struck the woman walking, authorities say.

Police say they believe she was dragged about 15 feet by the car before being run over.

According to Small, the witness says after striking the woman, the car got back onto the northbound lane, stopped and then four people fled on foot.

Authorities say they do not have any descriptions of the driver and passengers, but the vehicle is on location.

Police know who the vehicle is registered to and they will be collecting evidence from the vehicle and the scene.

Accident investigators are on location processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, authorities say.