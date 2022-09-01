Video: 3 suspects rob Kensington mechanic shop at gunpoint, steal employee's wallet and gun

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the robbery of a Kensington mechanic shop.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Wednesday around 12:53 p.m. on the 1000 block of E Atlantic Street.

Police say three men armed with guns pushed their way into the shop and stole the 44-year-old employee's wallet and gun.

Authorities say the suspects also took a cable box, which they thought was a DVR with the security footage from the robbery.

The suspects asked the employee for the location of the safe, but when he told them he didn't have one they struck him in the head before fleeing the shop, according to investigators.

Police say they were last seen in an older model Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477.