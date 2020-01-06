Police: Victim sprayed with mace during purse theft on Christmas morning

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was sprayed with mace during a purse theft in Kensington on Christmas morning.

It happened when the woman was waiting for the bus on the 2000 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

Police say a woman was waiting for the bus when a white SUV pulled up and parked on the corner of Frankford and Allegheny Avenue. According to police, a woman exited the SUV, approached the victim and attempted to take her purse. When the victim held on to her purse, the suspect sprayed mace and punch the victim in the face.

The victim suffered some bumps and bruises. She is expected to be okay.

If you have any information, please contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3244/3245 Det. Burgos #808DC 19-24-124014.

