Police warn of rash of car break-ins in Delaware

Delaware State Police are warning shoppers to keep valuables out of sight after a series of break-ins to locked cars in parking lots in New Castle County.

According to police, there were at least seven break-ins at parking lots, including the Christiana Mall, Delaware Technical College and several hotels all within a half mile of each other.

Police are encouraging everyone to remove all valuables from your vehicle whenever possible.

If you believe you have information regarding any recent vehicle break-ins, please contact the Detective B. Timmons of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-365-8434.