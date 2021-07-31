Police: Wilmington man charged with third DUI after road rage incident in Lewes

article

An accused repeat drunk driver was arrested in Sussex County on Friday after police say he followed another driver into a vacant parking lot and threw a lock at his car.

Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the parking lot of the Home Depot on Coastal Highway around 2:30 a.m. for reports of an aggressive driver.

A 31-year-old man told officers that another driver, later identified as 56-year-old John Gillen, followed him into the parking lot and threw a lock at his car while screaming.

Troopers noticed the smell of alcohol while speaking to Gillen and launched a DUI investigation, according to state police.

During a search of Gillen's car, troopers allegedly found an 11-inch shank and a 14-inch hatchet. On top of prior two prior DUI convictions, police say Gillen was not allowed to possesses a deadly weapon.

Gillen was charged with DUI, weapons offenses and a traffic violation. He was taken to Sussex County Correctional Facility on $65,150.00 cash bond.

