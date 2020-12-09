Police: Wilmington man fought with troopers during 4th DUI arrest

article

A Wilmington man is facing his fourth DUI charge after state troopers found him inside an idle vehicle on a highway in Wilmington on Tuesday night.

According to Delaware State Police, 57-year-old Kendall Brown was taken into custody after troopers were called to I-95 near Frawley Stadium around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a disabled vehicle.

Troopers say the vehicle was not disabled, but Brown was behind the wheel and appeared intoxicated. Brown, who police say had three prior DUI arrests, was reportedly combative while in custody. A Trooper sustained a minor injury during a brief altercation.

Along with his fourth DUI, Brown was reportedly charged with second-degree assault and several traffic violations.

Brown was taken to an area hospital and released to police. He is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $9,500 cash bond.

