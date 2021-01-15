Police: Woman, 32, dies after being found with gunshot wound to stomach in Frankford

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in the city's Frankford section.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Penn Street around 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman's body being pushed from a car. She was found by police lying on the curb with a spent shell casing nearby.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was found shot and killed early Friday morning in Frankford.

The woman reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and unresponsive when police found her. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says a backpack and a bag of clothes were found next to the woman's body. It's unclear if those items belonged to the woman.

Police hope to use nearby security camera footage to get a description of the vehicle being sought in connection to the homicide.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter