Police: Woman, 32, dies after being found with gunshot wound to stomach in Frankford
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in the city's Frankford section.
Officers responded to the 5000 block of Penn Street around 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman's body being pushed from a car. She was found by police lying on the curb with a spent shell casing nearby.
Police say a 32-year-old woman was found shot and killed early Friday morning in Frankford.
The woman reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and unresponsive when police found her. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says a backpack and a bag of clothes were found next to the woman's body. It's unclear if those items belonged to the woman.
Police hope to use nearby security camera footage to get a description of the vehicle being sought in connection to the homicide.
