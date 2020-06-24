Police: Woman assaulted in Wissahickon Valley Park

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted in the Wissahickon Valley Park.

The alleged assault happened on June 22 around 7:50 p.m.

Police say a 47-year-old woman reported to police that while walking on the Cresheim Creek Trail, an unknown male approached her, tackled her to the ground and struck her about the head with a hard unknown object.

According to police, the man made sexually explicit statements to the victim. The victim begin to yell and the man fled on foot.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP