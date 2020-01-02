Police: Woman breaks into mother's home, assaults officers

article

Authorities in Delaware have charged a woman who they say broke into her mother's home on New Year's Day and assaulted responding officers.

Investigators say 35-year-old Megan R. Barczak broke into her mother's Lewes-area home Wednesday morning and began breaking items.

Troopers arrived on scene and attempted to arrest Barczak when a brief struggle ensued. Police say Barczak struck one officer and wrestled with another.

Barczak was eventually placed in custody and charged with second-degree burglary, assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and related crimes.

She is currently being held on $24,000 bond.

