Police: Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Cherry Hill parking garage

article

Investigators are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction inside at Cherry Hill parking garage Friday night.

Officers from the Cherry Hill Police Department responded to the 300 building of the Plaza Grande Apartments around 7:30 p.m.

The victim told police a man forced her off the elevator at gunpoint and tried to force her into the trunk of his dark colored sedan. The victim reportedly broke free from the alleged attacker and escaped into the lobby.

The suspect is believed to be a Black man between 35-45 years old with black and gray wavy hair. He was last on Garden Park Drive.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Cherry Hill Police Department or dial 911.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest