Police: Woman found decapitated inside Philadelphia home, man in custody

Authorities say a woman was found decapitated inside a Philadelphia home on Tuesday.

The gruesome scene happened at a property on the 300 block of Magee Avenue just before 1 p.m., according to police.

Officers found a 41-year-old woman with a ‘severed head’ on the kitchen floor of the home, police said.

A man was taken into custody, according to police, but investigators have not said what his connection is to the homicide.

No charges were reported immediately following the grizzly killing.