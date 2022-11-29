Expand / Collapse search

Police: Woman found decapitated inside Philadelphia home, man in custody

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police: Woman found with 'severed head' in Philadelphia home, man in custody

Authorities say a woman was found decapitated inside a Philadelphia home on Tuesday. A man was arrested, but police have not shared his connection to the killing.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a woman was found decapitated inside a Philadelphia home on Tuesday.

The gruesome scene happened at a property on the 300 block of Magee Avenue just before 1 p.m., according to police. 

Officers found a 41-year-old woman with a ‘severed head’ on the kitchen floor of the home, police said. 

A man was taken into custody, according to police, but investigators have not said what his connection is to the homicide. 

No charges were reported immediately following the grizzly killing.