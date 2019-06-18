Police: Woman found shot in the head in abandoned Kensington home

Police say a woman was found shot in the head in the second floor of an abandoned home in Kensington Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of Kip Street. Investigators say an officer on foot patrol was flagged down by two people who discovered the victim.

"She was a very nice person, it's a shame someone had to do her like that," a neighbor said.

When officers arrived they found the victim partially clothed. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

"She’s wearing a shirt but she’s naked from the waste down, so part of our investigation will be to determine if there’s a sexual assault aspect to this homicide." Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say the room the woman was found in was strewn with garbage and drug paraphernalia.

Police do not have any suspects at the moment, but they hope nearby street cameras and private home surveillance footage will assist in their investigation.