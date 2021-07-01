Police: Woman on scooter struck by van after ignoring stop light in North Philadelphia

article

A woman is expected to survive after she sustained critical injuries police say when she ignored a red light while riding a motorized scooter and was struck by a mini-van early Tuesday morning in Frankford.

Police and medics were called to the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Spring Garden Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Police said the accident happened when a 23-year-old woman on a scooter ignored a red light and was hit by a Dodge Caravan heading north on Ridge Avenue.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene of the accident and cooperated with investigators, according to police.

