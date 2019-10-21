Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Haverford Twp. home

article

Police say a woman was sexually assaulted in her Haverford Township home during the early morning hours.

The alleged assault happened in the Chatham Village area off of Township Line on Wednesday, Oct. 16 around 4:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim reported that she was awakened by an unknown white male and was sexually assaulted.

The victim described the man as short and stocky, around 5-foot-6, with a "stumpy" build, short legs and a slightly protruding stomach. His hair appeared to be black with some white.

The victim stated that the man was wearing a tiger-striped bandana "in a triangle over his face" and a baseball cap with a similar pattern covering the top of the cap. He was further described as wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage pants.

The investigation is continuing by the Haverford Township Police Department Detective Unit. Anyone with information should contact Detective Mathew Hufnal of the Haverford Township Police Department Detective Unit at 610-853-1298 ext. 1234.

